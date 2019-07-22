Brokerages Anticipate P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inflarx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. P H Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $710.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,000 shares of P H Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $105,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 142.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

