Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Analysts expect FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post $14.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $20.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $68.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $92.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 16,092,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 570,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.