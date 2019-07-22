Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce $88.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.68 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $86.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $329.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.69 million to $335.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $326.48 million, with estimates ranging from $317.38 million to $335.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $75.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.69 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 8.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,373,000 after purchasing an additional 258,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 130,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $847.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

