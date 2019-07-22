Brambles (ASX:BXB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.45. Brambles shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 3,596,766 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$12.64.

About Brambles (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

