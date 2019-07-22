Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $9.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.79). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Cimarex Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 4,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 48,962.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

