Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 603.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $495,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,176.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,263 shares of company stock worth $10,252,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

