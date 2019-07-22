BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Red Lion Hotels from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.60.

BioScrip stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. BioScrip has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $366.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.68.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. BioScrip’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioScrip will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 2,191,490 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 68.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,812,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,545,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 370,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 767,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 344,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of BioScrip in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

