Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 2U to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.37 per share, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.22 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $712,425 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,499,000 after acquiring an additional 225,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,960 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.