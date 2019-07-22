BidaskClub Lowers MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $418.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.20. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in MediciNova by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MediciNova by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MediciNova by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

