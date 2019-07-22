BidaskClub Lowers Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALLT stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.98 million, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.70. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.27 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 62.1% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

