Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATHM. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CLSA set a $120.00 price objective on Autohome and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.42. Autohome has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.43 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 40.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Autohome by 0.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 15.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Autohome by 4.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 211.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 3.8% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.