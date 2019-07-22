Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $371.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$226.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

