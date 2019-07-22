ASOS’s (ASC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Numis Securities lowered Whitbread to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €670.00 ($779.07) price target on Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,061.13 ($53.07).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,181 ($28.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.11. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,298 ($82.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,876.06.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

