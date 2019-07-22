ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded ASOS to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities downgraded Whitbread to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,061.13 ($53.07).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,181 ($28.50) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,876.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.08. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,298 ($82.29).

In related news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 4,200 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

