ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ASLN stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.09. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

