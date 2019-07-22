Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.68 ($10.09).

AT1 stock opened at €7.33 ($8.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.86 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of €7.92 ($9.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.57.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

