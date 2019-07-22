Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research cut shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has $38.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $392,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $10,188,196.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,343 shares of company stock valued at $16,927,360. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

