AO World PLC (LON:AO) Receives GBX 141 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.84).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AO. Peel Hunt raised MJ Gleeson to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 877 ($11.46) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of LON:AO traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 74 ($0.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,009. The firm has a market cap of $349.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 68.80 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.98.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

