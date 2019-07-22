Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) PT at $25.14

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cerner from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,241,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,253 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,151,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,447,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,416,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,029,000 after acquiring an additional 684,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,692. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 87.48, a quick ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 62.92% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.42%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

