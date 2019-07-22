Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) PT at $75.89

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITE. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.80. 247,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,603. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $95.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ross Anker sold 60,346 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $4,021,457.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 78,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,968,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,676,000 after purchasing an additional 537,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $14,846,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 619.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 238,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,512,000 after purchasing an additional 223,258 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.5% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 360,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.