Analysts Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT at $69.00

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. 32,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.88. Daimler has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Daimler had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $45.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

