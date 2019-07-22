Analysts Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT at $69.00

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
A number of research firms have commented on DDAIF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. 32,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.88. Daimler has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.