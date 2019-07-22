Analysts Expect CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRH Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. CRH Medical posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRH Medical will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRH Medical.

CRHM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,906. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

