Analysts Expect CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRH Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. CRH Medical posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRH Medical will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRH Medical.

CRHM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,906. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

