Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $16.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $15.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $66.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.05 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.43. 73,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,576. The firm has a market cap of $215.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 552.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 22.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

