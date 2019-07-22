Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce sales of $965.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $958.50 million and the highest is $972.13 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $941.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $23.43. 497,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.44. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.