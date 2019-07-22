AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of AltaGas Canada in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of AltaGas Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get AltaGas Canada alerts:

AltaGas Canada stock opened at C$25.31 on Thursday. AltaGas Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.06 and a twelve month high of C$25.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.84. The company has a market cap of $759.30 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that AltaGas Canada will post 1.5399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas Canada

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.