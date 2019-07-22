Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) versus Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Financial Review

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Sangamo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $24.18 million 43.91 -$232.57 million ($4.65) -4.97 Sangamo Therapeutics $84.45 million 15.85 -$68.33 million ($0.70) -16.57

Sangamo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -684.56% -93.96% -68.58% Sangamo Therapeutics -113.03% -24.67% -15.26%

Risk & Volatility

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Sangamo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 0 10 0 2.82 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $74.91, indicating a potential upside of 224.00%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation. Its therapeutic products which are in Phase I/II clinical trial include SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A; SB-FIX for the treatment of hemophilia B; ST-400 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; and SB-318 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I and SB-913 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which are lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). The company also develops ST-920, a gene therapy for fabry disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Kite Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bioverativ Inc., and Shire International GmbH, as well as license partnerships with Dow AgroSciences LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Genentech, Inc., Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

