ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.40 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

