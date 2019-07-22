Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-143 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.46 million.

Shares of ACU opened at $20.07 on Monday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

