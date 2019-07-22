$867.59 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post sales of $867.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $864.90 million. Trimble posted sales of $785.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $804.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,192. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trimble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Trimble by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 215,556 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 533,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.03. Trimble has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

