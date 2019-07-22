$179.66 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $179.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $161.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $863.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.60 million to $875.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $964.10 million, with estimates ranging from $954.40 million to $976.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Pivotal Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.77. 796,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $946.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

