$17.40 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will announce $17.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.75 million and the lowest is $17.06 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $12.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year sales of $72.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.04 million to $74.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.92 million, with estimates ranging from $85.36 million to $94.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

