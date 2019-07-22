$0.30 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 271,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $27.73. 52,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,818. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

