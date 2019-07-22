$0.23 EPS Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Endava posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Endava had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $73.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAVA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Endava by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. 51,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,155. Endava has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 53.59.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

