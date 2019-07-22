$0.18 EPS Expected for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,645. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,713,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,856,000 after buying an additional 2,883,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 1,082,081 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,220,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 876,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,477,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 638,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

