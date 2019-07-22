$0.15 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.87 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 20.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMDA. Chardan Capital set a $8.00 price target on OncoCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 909,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 945,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 278,674 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

