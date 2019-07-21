Zacks: Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red Lion Hotels an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Red Lion Hotels stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,308. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 481,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

