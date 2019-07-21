Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) to “Hold”

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Usio stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.53. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

