Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Shutterfly have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in first-quarter 2019, soft consumer growth is a major concern. Further, earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have witnessed sharp downward revisions over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ concern on the company’s earnings prospects. Shutterfly anticipates moderated consumer growth in the near term as well. This prompted management to lower adjusted EBITDA growth expectation for the next three year. However, Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are added positives. The company also continues to launch personalized gifts and home décor to attract customers.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Aegis cut shares of Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shutterfly stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.06. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $324.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterfly news, VP Jason Sebring sold 3,125 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $157,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,315.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,160 shares of company stock worth $3,862,303. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Shutterfly during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Shutterfly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterfly during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Shutterfly by 879.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Shutterfly during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

