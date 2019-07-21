Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMRK. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $425.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 182.88%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 153.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 72,676 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth $713,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

