Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to “Buy”

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $396,821.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $151,593.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,384.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Gentherm by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 441,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 143,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 338,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

