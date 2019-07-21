Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a market cap of $632.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.88. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 42.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 75,117 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 49,366.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

