Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $882.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $487.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.60 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.79% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.