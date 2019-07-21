Zacks Investment Research Lowers Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.48.

PCH stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.76. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $59,984.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.