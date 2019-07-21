Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KALV. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

KALV stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,355 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $191,524.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 3,073 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $78,976.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $440,900 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.