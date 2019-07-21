Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

