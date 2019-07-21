Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Hold

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.08.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $87.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.29 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.06%. PTC’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,050 shares of company stock worth $1,430,916. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in PTC by 17,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

