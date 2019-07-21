Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 8,007.55%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,023,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 36,087 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

