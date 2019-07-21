Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.57. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) also posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 62,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 357,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 103,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 288,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLBK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $446.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.61. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

