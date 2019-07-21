Zacks: Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $107,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $4,634,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2,163.8% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $2,622,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 104,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

