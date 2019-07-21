Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

In other news, Director David Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,294,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after buying an additional 696,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,052,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,423.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 565,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,843. The company has a market capitalization of $492.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

